Ichabods give fans a warm welcome back in home opener

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University football ran down the hill at Yager Stadium to a victory.

The Ichabods defeated Central Missouri 29-10 Thursday night.

Washburn did not waste time. Senior quarterback Mitch Schurig found Peter Afful for a 24-yard touchdown on the first drive.

The game went back-and-forth for the rest of the first half. Schurig threw multiple interceptions, giving the Mules’ offense more time on the field. The deep and experienced Ichabod defense held UCM to only a touchdown and one field goal.

Marquise Manning had a key interception in the endzone just before the half, when Central Missouri had the momentum. The Ichabods drove down the field, and James Letcher Jr. scored a 62-yard touchdown that gave Washburn the lead back.

Schurig threw one touchdown pass to Matthew Simmons in the third quarter to put Washburn up 23-10.

Kameron Lake made 32-yard and 39-yard field goals in the fourth quarter to close out the game. The Ichabods are 2-0 and travel to the University of Nebraska at Kearney next.