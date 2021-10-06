Ichabods preparing for fiery Fort Hays team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn football is taking a look in the mirror to prepare for Fort Hays State on Saturday.

The Tigers and Ichabods are both 3-2, and both teams have played in multiple close games.

In Fort Hays’ previous game, the Tigers rallied back from a 21-point deficit to beat No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney. The Ichabods are coming off a Turnpike rivalry loss, where they had five turnovers.

Protecting the football is a big area of focus in practice, but that’s not the only way Washburn is improving and shifting.

“Their quarterback gets hot, and he’s got a strong arm,” Washburn head coach Craig Schurig said. “They’ve got a big offensive line, and they’re unique receiver-wise at this level because they’re so big. So, hopefully we can body them up a little bit. Our D-line is always getting pressure on the quarterback, so hopefully they can speed up his process and make him inaccurate.”

Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig’s 15 passing touchdowns makes him No. 9 in the nation. However, the Tigers’ system poses a challenge to his performance.

“Their secondary flies around,” Mitch Schurig said. “They do a great job. Up front, they are unique up front, with how they get to the passer, so just being able to have a different level of pocket presence.”

Saturday’s game is also the Washburn Hall of Fame celebration. Co-defensive coordinator Zach Watkins will be inducted. Watkins played at Washburn from 2005 to 2009 and returned to coach in 2014. Before returning to Washburn, he coached at Fort Hays State for three seasons.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Yager Stadium.