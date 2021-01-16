Ichabods roll past Pitt State

TOPEKA, Kan. -- The Ichabods hit the game-tying shot with eight seconds left in regulation, but were outscored 11-3 in overtime to fall to the Pittsburg State Gorillas at home on Saturday by the score of 69-61. With the loss, Washburn is now 4-5 while the Gorillas extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 8-3.

The Gorillas jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the 5:56 mark in the first quarter, but the Ichabods chipped away at the deficit and closed out the frame on a 9-1 run to go in front, 18-17. Washburn held on to its lead through the second quarter and went into the break with a 36-34 advantage.

Pittsburg State tied up the game at 40-all with 6:35 left in the third period, but Nuria Barrientos buried a three-pointer to push Washburn back in front. A 4-0 mini run by the Ichabods gave them a seven point lead, 50-43, at the 2:59 mark. The Gorillas scored the final five points of the third quarter to trail by just two, 50-48, and carried their momentum into the fourth by rattling off eight points to take a 56-50 lead.