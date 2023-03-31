LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two Washburn football alumni joined KU’s Pro Day to get one step closer to the NFL.

JJ Letcher and Peter Afful worked out in front of 31 NFL scouts.

“I’m actually from Lawrence, Kansas, so it’s a dream come true coming here and being able to perform in my hometown in front of my family here,” Afful said. “It’s a blessing. Everything is a blessing today.”

They’re using this platform to continue to prove Division II football players are just as good as Division I.

“I work hard,” Letcher said. “My height doesn’t mean anything. I’ve been this height, this size my whole life and I still over-exceeded what people thought about me, so I’m going to give what I got and continue to do what I do.”

The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Kansas City.