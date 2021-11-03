Ichabods travel to ‘The Jungle’ for potential postseason preview

PITTSBURG (KSNT) – Washburn football’s Saturday match-up will be like none other this season.

The Ichabods and Pittsburg State are both 7-2, and this game is one of the final two this season. Washburn won the past three games against Pittsburg State, but that cannot diminish this Gorillas team. They have a lot of good players, including Dallis Flowers. Flowers is averaging 30.7 yards per kickoff return and has three interceptions.

“That’ll be a true battle,” head coach Craig Schurig said. “Usually, when teams play man, you’re completion percentage is going to be a little lower but you hope to have some big plays. So, you break the tackle, you slip the receiver. Hopefully, we get some big plays. We’ll need those to win.”

Pittsburg State packs 10,000 fans at games, but wide receiver Peter Afful said the goal is to have the 300 Washburn fans left by the end of the game.

“It’s great having Mitch back,” Afful said. “We have a lot of trust in Mitch, a lot of good connections with Mitch, so we’re hopefully going to pull out the dub by a big margin.”

The Ichabods fell to No. 10 in the NCAA regional rankings. A win against the Gorillas will help them climb back up.

“We have a chip on our shoulder, seeing that we slid down in the regional rankings, which doesn’t make sense to some of us,” Afful said. “We’re going to make a statement come Saturday.”

Kickoff in Pittsburg is set for 1 p.m.