MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career.

Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night.

The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents in attending WU.

Thankful for all coaches that showed interest throughout my recruitment process,” Schartz said. “Let’s go Bods!”

The soon-to-be MHS graduate joins other local talent like Washburn Rural’s Ty Weber and St. Marys’ Keller Hurla in committing to Washburn.