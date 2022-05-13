TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn softball had plenty of reasons to smile throughout the 2022 season, but their season came to an end on Friday.

The Ichabods won the MIAA regular season title with a 24-2 conference record that included a 24 game winning streak. After their regular season title, Washburn made it to the championship of the MIAA tournament and earned an NCAA tournament bid.

In the NCAA tournament, the Ichabods lost their first game in the double-elimination regional 1-0 to Minnesota State-Mankato. They played again on Friday and suffered another loss, this time 6-1 to Winona State.

The Ichabods finish the season 45-15 overall.