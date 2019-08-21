New York Giants gift Washburn with Corey Ballentine game ball

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The New York Giants are showing their appreciation for the university that brought up one of their newest players.

The Giants gave Washburn Football Coach Craig Schurig and the team a game ball with Corey Ballentine’s name on it. Washburn Ichabods Football shared the ball and a letter from the Giants on Twitter:

An incredible gesture by the @Giants! Proud of @cbxiii__ and all he’s accomplished so far…but the best is yet to come! #GoBods #NFLBods 🎩🏈 pic.twitter.com/kOOM6CvxPp — Washburn Ichabod Football (@IchabodFTBL) August 21, 2019

The team’s management went on to write that Washburn prepared him to be a valued member of the Giants organization both on and off the field.

The Giants said the ball is “a token of our appreciation for the time, effort and energy [Washburn] University put into the development of Corey Ballentine.”

Ballentine played football for Washburn University from 2014 to 2018. The Giants drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.