New York Giants gift Washburn with Corey Ballentine game ball

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The New York Giants are showing their appreciation for the university that brought up one of their newest players.

The Giants gave Washburn Football Coach Craig Schurig and the team a game ball with Corey Ballentine’s name on it. Washburn Ichabods Football shared the ball and a letter from the Giants on Twitter:

The team’s management went on to write that Washburn prepared him to be a valued member of the Giants organization both on and off the field.

The Giants said the ball is “a token of our appreciation for the time, effort and energy [Washburn] University put into the development of Corey Ballentine.”

Ballentine played football for Washburn University from 2014 to 2018. The Giants drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

