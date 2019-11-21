No. 3 Washburn advances in MIAA quarterfinal, sweeps Pitt State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Washburn volleyball team is moving on in the 2019 MIAA Championship Tournament after sweeping Pittsburg State.
The Ichabods won all three sets (25-9, 25-16 and 25-20) and got their 20th sweep of the season.
Outside hitter Genna Berg led the team with 17 kills, 3 blocks and 1 ace. She also recorded 11 digs. Libero Faith Rottinghaus made a team-best 17 digs.
Washburn advances to the MIAA semifinal to play the winner of Central Missouri/Central Oklahoma. First serve is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.