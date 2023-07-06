TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ichabod men’s track & field and cross country was impressive all year.

Naturally, they’re being recognized as a USTFCCCA program of the year. It’s Washburn’s first time getting this honor. In order to be named a program of the year, the team has to qualify for the NCAA championships in cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field. Only 16 Division II universities in the country did that.

“From day one, that’s what I wanted to see this program evolve into because it means you’re well-rounded,” head coach Cameron Babb said. “It’s an award where you have to have everything, and when you can do that, you become a little more difficult to beat.”

This is motivation for the newcomers, according to Babb. Washburn didn’t have this status a few years ago, but the upperclassmen worked hard to bring it to the top. Now, they will hold freshmen accountable in order to keep being a program of the year.

Washburn is one of four MIAA programs to score in all three NCAA Championships, joining Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State and Nebraska-Kearney.