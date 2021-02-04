Saturday’s Washburn men’s basketball game postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Saturday’s Washburn men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday is postponed due to COVID protocols within Northeastern State’s basketball team.

Washburn said the game will be made up at a later date.

The women’s game set for Saturday against Northeastern State will still take place as scheduled at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena.

Both Washburn teams host Rogers State Thursday evening at home starting at 5:30 p.m. Following tonight’s games, the men’s team will then face Lincoln at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Lee Arena. The women’s team will face Northeastern State again in Tahlequah, Okla., a matchup that was rescheduled from Jan. 2.