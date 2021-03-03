Three Ichabods earn All-MIAA Team honors

Washburn Ichabods

by: Isaac Deer

Posted: / Updated:
Washburn basketball_173510

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn’s Tyler Geiman, Jonny Clausing and Jalen Lewis earned a spot in the MIAA All-Team honors.

Senior guard Tyler Geiman was a unanimous selection for First Team All-MIAA and has back to back seasons earning the First Team spot. Geiman also received a spot on the All-MIAA defensive team.

Forward Jonny Clausing (Jr.) and guard Jalen Lewis (Jr.) were both honorable mentions on the All-MIAA team.

Geiman is averaging 21.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Clausing is averaging 9.9 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Lewis is averaging 12.5 points per game, 1.4 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories