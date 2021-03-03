Three Ichabods earn All-MIAA Team honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn’s Tyler Geiman, Jonny Clausing and Jalen Lewis earned a spot in the MIAA All-Team honors.
Senior guard Tyler Geiman was a unanimous selection for First Team All-MIAA and has back to back seasons earning the First Team spot. Geiman also received a spot on the All-MIAA defensive team.
Forward Jonny Clausing (Jr.) and guard Jalen Lewis (Jr.) were both honorable mentions on the All-MIAA team.
Geiman is averaging 21.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Clausing is averaging 9.9 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
Lewis is averaging 12.5 points per game, 1.4 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.