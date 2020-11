TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn Football team has sold out for Saturday’s exhibition game against Northwest Missouri. Capacity at Yager Stadium is reduced to 1,750 seats and all tickets have been sold. No gameday tickets will be available.

Kickoff is at 3 P.M. and gates will open at 2 P.M. Masks are requried inside the stadium and temperature checks will be taken upon entry.