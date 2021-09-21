Top-ranked Ichabods take Turnpike Tussle volleyball

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn volleyball beat rival Emporia State in three sets Tuesday.

The Ichabods’ are ranked No. 1 in the country in division II volleyball.

Washburn won the first set 25-18, and the second and third sets by matching scores of 25-15.

Allison Maxwell led the Ichabods with 13 kills in the match.

Washburn volleyball now moves to 11-1, while Emporia State falls to 2-8.

Both teams will face Central Missouri next. UCM will be at ESU on Thursday, before traveling to Topeka to face Washburn on Saturday.

