Tour Washburn’s new indoor athletic facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn’s $20.2 million dollar indoor athletic facility is almost complete. It’s expected to be an absolute game-changer. Washburn’s new facility features a practice field, will have four batting cages, a track, and an athletic training room.

“It’s unbelievable and it really is from the outside looking in, it’s impressive, and then when you come inside it definitely has a wow factor,” says Washburn head football coach Craig Schurig.

“It’s almost hard to put into words what this facility is going to do for my program,” said Washburn Track and Field coach Cameron Babb.

Few schools at the division 2 level can match Washburn’s new facility which should be a major benefit in recruiting.

“We can bring them in here and show them, and when you come in, I’m sure you guys had the same feeling when you come in there’s a little bit of a wow,” says Schurig.

“The top recruits want to see that they’re being taken care of when they’re on campus for the next four or five years and so now with a facility like this we can show them, hey, our athletic department does support what we do, they do want us to be successful,” added Babb.

The state of the art facility has a 200 meter bank track, the only one in all of division 2 and it seats 1,500 fans, which makes this a perfect place to potentially hold an NCAA championship.

“We are able to bring in high, high caliber meets now whether it’s national meets for division 2 or junior college, division 3, NAIA, high school meets, AAU, things,” says Babb.

Topeka also has the infrastructure in place to hold an event like that.

“We’ve got hotels, we’ve got places to eat, we’ve got a nice campus,” Babb told KSNT News.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of October.