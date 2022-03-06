KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Something incredible typically happens when Washburn and Northwest Missouri State meet on the basketball court.

On Sunday, that ‘something incredible’ came in the form of a 27 point second half from Manhattan High School alum Trevor Hudgins to lead Northwest past Washburn for in the MIAA tournament championship game. The Bearcats beat Washburn 83-76 in Municipal Auditorium.

After a back and forth start, the ‘Bods took control in the middle of the first half. A 14-4 Washburn run gave Washburn a 30-20 lead with under eight minutes left in the first. Northwest responded by closing out the half on a 18-5 run of their own to take a five point lead into the break.

The Bearcats kept momentum for much of the second half, even pulling away to lead by as many as eleven at one point. Washburn was the one fighting back this time, but they did just that. The Ichabods took the lead on a Jalen Lewis layup with 8:37 left in the game.

Northwest responded again, quickly regaining the lead and making their free-throws down the stretch to hold on.

Hudgins 27 points in the second half gave him 35 total on the night. His Sunday night performance, combined with his play throughout the tournament, was enough to earn the MIAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award.

Washburn was led by Jalen Lewis with 17 points. Despite the loss, Washburn is still headed to the NCAA tournament.