TOPEKA (KSNT) – The MIAA announced its post-season awards on Tuesday, and two Washburn players were listed.

From the Washburn men’s team: Sophomore forward Andrew Orr was named to the 2023 All-MIAA Third Team. This season Orr was a key contributor on both ends of the court for the Ichabods. He averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 58% from the field. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds per game.

For Ichabod women;s basketball: Junior guard Aubree Dewey was named an All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Dewey was the only ‘Bod to start in every game this season. She led the team in scoring while averaging 10.7 points per game. Her 3.8 assists per game average landed her 8th in the MIAA this season.

Regular season play has wrapped up for both Washburn teams. The MIAA tournament in Kansas City runs March 1-5.