TOPEKA (KSNT)- The future of Washburn football is bright, if the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl is any indication.

As the West team won the 50th Annual all-star football game 21-20, a pair of Ichabods shined bright. An incoming freshman for Washburn football won Shrine Bowl MVP on both squads.

St. Marys’ graduate Keller Hurla won MVP for the East Team. Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz was the MVP for the winning West team.

These two weren’t the only players representing WU at the Shrine Bowl. Other incoming Washburn football freshmen playing in the game included Junction City’s Elijah Clark-Boyd, Rock Creek’s Ethan Burgess and Washburn Rural’s Ty Weber.

Click here for more coverage of the 2023 Shrine Bowl.