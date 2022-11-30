TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a 24-8 season and a first-ever MIAA Tournament championship, two Washburn volleyball players are All-Americans.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) named senior middle hitter Halle Meister and sophomore outside hitter Jalyn Stevenson as Honorable Mentions.

The two awards mark No. 31 and No. 32 under head coach Chris Herron.

Meister led the MIAA in hitting percentage (.360) and led the Ichabods with 103 blocks. Meister was also named to the MIAA first-team.

Stevenson is the youngest Ichabod to earn All-American status since 2018. She recorded a team-high 386 kills and ended the season on a 17-match streak with double-digit digs.