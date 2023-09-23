TOPEKA (KSNT) – After its first win of the season a week ago, Washburn football hosted Central Missouri in an MIAA matchup Saturday.

Big offensive plays from the Mules became too much for the Ichabods to overcome, as Central Missouri went on to win 58-28.

The Mules started scoring on their opening drive, but missed the extra point. The Ichabods returned the favor – and took the lead on the extra point – later in the first quarter on a Sam Van Dyne touchdown pass to D.J. Bell to go up 7-6.

Both teams scored on their following possessions. A missed conversion by UCM and a touchdown run by Washburn’s Teondre Carter gave the Ichabods a 14-12 lead early in the second quarter.

The game got ugly from that point on. Central Missouri scored 22 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 34-14 lead at halftime. A touchdown out of halftime put the Mules up 41-14.

Washburn got a score back on a Van Dyne touchdown pass to Maury Sullivan late in the third to cut the deficit to 41-21, but it was too late.

Backup quarterback Hayden Clark saw some playing action in the second half. With a few minutes left in the game, he found Sullivan for a seven-yard touchdown.

The Mules piled on more scores in the fourth quarter, finishing the game on top 58-28.

Van Dyne finished the game 10-26 for 107 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Clark finished 5-12 for 44 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sullivan finished with four catches for 38 yards and two scores. Mason Capper led the team in tackles with ten while Josh Grant picked up an interception.

The loss moves Washburn to 1-3 on the season. The Ichabods travel to Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, Sept 30, for an MIAA matchup. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.