TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn star receiver/return man James Letcher Jr. has declared for the NFL Draft, Letcher Jr. announced on Twitter Tuesday.

In five seasons with the Ichabods, Letcher Jr. racked up 36 total touchdowns and a school-record 5,623 all-purpose yards.

Letcher Jr. was awarded MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and was an unanimous selection as a first-team MIAA wide receiver in 2022.

“Although my time at Washburn has come to an end this will not be the end of me. With that being said I’m declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Letcher Jr. said on Twitter.