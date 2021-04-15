Wait to play almost over for Ichabod Football

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been over 500 days since Washburn has played another team. That will change on Saturday as the Ichabods hit the road at Colorado School of Mines.

“Last fall when we were going to (play) and then we ran into a testing issue, so getting able to play against somebody else for the first time in over a year definitely has a revamped energy to everybody,” said senior quarterback Mitch Schurig.

You can feel that energy at practice as the team prepares for Colorado School of Mines.

“Excitement, we’ve been working really hard for this, it’s been a good two years since we’ve played a game it’s felt like, so, yeah, I think excitement for everybody,” said junior defensive back Kevin Neal.

“It’s awesome getting to come out here with a different type of energy knowing that you’re going to be playing against somebody new, a different uniform, different venue, different state,” added Mitch Schurig.

Head coach Craig Schurig has a good idea of what he’d like to see from his team.

“With the guys who’ve played before kind of get that rekindle. Rekindle that feeling of why they’re doing it, so hopefully that motivates them into the fall,” said Schurig.

It will also be a great opportunity to evaluate.

“The guys who haven’t played yet for us, we get to see what they can do in a game setting,” Schurig added.

One group that’s taken a big step heading into the scrimmage is the offensive line.

“Going into the 2020 season it never happened, that was a real question mark and we moved some guys over and they’ve had a lot of practice and they’ve really kind of come together as a unit.”