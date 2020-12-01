Wasburn men’s basketball sneaks by Central Oklahoma in home opener

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Ichabods escaped with a victory Monday night against Central Oklahoma winning 81-71, a game that was limited to family attendance only.
Sophomore guard Tyler Nelson rooted the Washburn offense Monday, putting up 23 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. Senior guard Tyler Geiman was close behind, posting 18 points along with six rebounds and six assists.
The win moved the Ichabods to 36-1 all-time in Lee Arena openers, according to Washburn Athletics. Washburn moves to 3-0 on the season.
The ‘Bods will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 as they travel to Lawrence to face the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks.