TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is adding a 17th sport to its competition: women’s golf.

The women’s golf program will start in the fall of 2024. Men’s head golf coach Ronnie McHenry will oversee both teams. It’s the first sport added since men’s and women’s cross country and track and field were added in the fall of 2016.

“Topeka and Shawnee County have a long history of success in high school golf, and we’re excited to provide another opportunity for local student-athletes to continue their education at Washburn and compete in a sport they love,” Loren Ferré, director of Washburn Athletics, said in a press release.

Washburn becomes the 12th member of the MIAA to have a women’s golf team.

“The addition of a women’s golf program is going to be great,” McHenry said. “It will help more student-athletes follow their passion, keep the local talent at home and will be a great way for Washburn to build up our athletic alumni even more. Anytime you are able to add a program, it speaks highly of our school and our mission to grow. President Mazachek and our athletic department only want the best for our student-athletes. It’s just another great day to be an Ichabod!”