Washburn advances to NCAA volleyball regional final

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – The Ichabods’ dominant performance left Winona State scrambling.

Washburn beat Winona State in four sets on Thursday to advance to the NCAA regional final.

Winona State took the second set 25-19, but the Ichabods came back stronger. They won the second set 25-16, and the third 25-17.

Washburn edged Winona State in every statistical category. A trio of super-seniors controlled the offense. Genna Berg led the Ichabods with 19 kills. Allison Maxwell recorded 12, and Kelsey Gordon had 10.

The university’s all-time leader in digs, Faith Rottinghaus, led tonight with 27.

The Ichabods will play Central Missouri Friday to move on to the third round.