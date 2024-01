MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) – A former Ichabod is continuing to make his mark in the NFL.

Washburn football alum Corey Ballentine grabbed an interception for the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of their game against the Vikings on Sunday.

Ballentine is in year five of pro football. He previously spent time with the Giants, Jets and Lions.

He spent five seasons at WU, from 2014-2018.