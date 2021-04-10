Washburn and ESU split Saturday double-header

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Washburn and Emporia State split a double-header on the baseball diamond Saturday, as ESU took game one 13-10 and Washburn won the second game 5-4.

Neither game lacked excitement in any way.

Game one resulted in an epic comeback from the Hornets, who trailed 10-1 after four innings. ESU put together an eight run ninth inning to complete the comeback and pull away to win 13-10.

Bill Cain got the win for the Hornets and was instrumental in the win, throwing three scoreless innings in relief. Casey Steward suffered the loss for Washburn.

In game two, it was the Ichabods who came from behind for the victory. Emporia State lead 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but two runs from Washburn in both the fifth and sixth innings tied things up going into the seventh.

The ‘Bods scored the run that wound up being game-winning in the bottom of the eighth. The leading score came on a Tyler Clark Chiapparelli single after a pair of walks.

Zach Philbin was the winning pitcher in game two, while ESU’s Jarrett Seaton was tagged with the loss. Joel Casillas grabbed a save with a scoreless ninth inning.

With the game two win and the win in Friday night’s game, Washburn takes the weekend series. The Ichabods now stand at 10-17 while the Hornets move to 11-16.

The Hornets head back to Emporia for a four-game home stand. They have one game against Pittsburg State on the schedule for Tuesday before a three-game weekend set with Missouri Western.

Washburn will also be at home when they’re back in action on Friday, kicking off a weekend series with Rogers State.