TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Athletics announces its 2023 Hall of Fame Class on Monday.

Five new members will be induced this year. The list is made up of some legendary Ichabods:

Jessica Fey (Volleyball)

Laura Kinderknecht (Basketball)

Will McNeill (Basketball)

Grant Gould (Football

Brian Folkerts (Football)

The newest Hall of Fame class which will be honored on Oct. 7 in a brunch ceremony before the Washburn football game against Missouri Western starting at 2 p.m. in Yager Stadium.