Washburn Athletics remembers former player Dwane Simmons 2 years after deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Athletics is remembering a former football player who was shot and killed, two years ago Wednesday.

Dwane Simmons was killed on April 28 of 2019 after leaving a party with friends.

Former player Corey Ballentine was also shot while leaving, but survived.

The shooting happened near Washburn while students were celebrating Ballentine being drafted into the NFL.

Washburn’s Head Football Coach Craig Schurig said Simmons was an inspiration to a lot of players and coaches, and that he’s part of the Washburn football family forever.

“He just brought a real energy and excitement to everything he did and he was all about the team, so he loved Washburn football,” Schurig said. “But he loved the Washburn Athletics and did a great job of bringing really the teams together.”

Francisco Mendez is accused of killing Simmons.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder for shooting Ballentine, and three counts of attempted murder for shots fired at three other Washburn football players that night.