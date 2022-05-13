EDMOND, Okla. (KSNT)- Washburn baseball remained red hot on Friday with a win over Northeastern State to advance to the MIAA championship game on Saturday.

The Ichabods beat the number three team in the country, Central Missouri, on Thursday to stay unbeaten in the MIAA tournament. Their hitting continued to dominate on Friday with an 8-5 win over Northeastern State.

Washburn is now the only team without a loss in the double elimination conference tournament. Northeastern State will play the winner of Central Missouri and Pittsburg State and the winner of that game will play Washburn in the championship.

Due to the double-elimination style tournament, Washburn will need just one win on Saturday to win the conference tournament, while any other team will have to beat the ‘Bods twice to claw them away from the crown.

Friday’s win was Washburn’s fourth straight, with all four of those wins coming in the conference tournament. The Ichabods finished the regular season 29-13, securing their highest regular season win total and the highest conference win total (19) since 2016.

The Ichabods have now scored 36 runs in just four games in the MIAA tournament. Washburn will play for a chance at the conference title at 12 p.m. on Saturday. If the ‘Bods fall in their first game, they will get another shot Saturday evening.