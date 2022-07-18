TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Washburn baseball alum is going pro. Tyler Clark-Chiapparelli recently signed a contract to play in the Frontier League.

Clark-Chiapparelli is joining the Trois-Rivieres Aigles in Quebec, Canada. He was a key piece in the 2022 Ichabod team that earned an NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Clark-Chiapparelli played second base for WU and spent three seasons in Topeka.

He hit .290 last spring and drove in 38 runs. Clark-Chiapparelli played baseball at the Division I and junior college levels before coming to Washburn. He hopes young athletes understand that you can develop your baseball career at any level.

“There’s a lot of politics in going DI,” Clark-Chiapparelli said. “You could go DI, D3, NAIA, Juco. There’s studs everywhere. Everyone has their own story. If you ball out, you’re going to be seen no matter where you’re at. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned.

He says his team at Washburn was huge in growing his career to the point he is at now.

“They did a phenomenal job,” Clark-Chiapparelli said. “A really special group of coaches… It was a big learning experience. My first two years I was trying to mature and grow not only as a baseball player but as a man. Going to Washburn, they got me right in every category. It was the best decision I ever made.”

He hopes this is just the start of his professional baseball career.

“This is a day by day thing,” Clark-Chiapparelli said. “You can’t really look in the past, you can’t really look in the future… but we all have our dreams, this is why I’m doing it. Being signed to an MLB team would be the dream for me.”

He’ll take a piece of Washburn with him everywhere he goes.

“Washburn is a family,” Clark-Chiapparelli said. “Everyone loves everybody. They grew me into who I am today… I couldn’t be more thankful.”