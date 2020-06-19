Washburn baseball hosts summer camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – From the court to the field, summer sports camps are alive and well at Washburn University. The Ichabod baseball team hosted a two-day summer camp for 8 to 10 year olds.

Activities included a little bit of everything including pitching, hitting and defense. But the last day was all about the campers and coaches having fun.

“We get our players to come and help. It’s good fun for them. They get to get out of the house and get a little bit of interaction from the younger kids,” Connor Crimmins, Assistant coach, said. “And then it’s also fun to see them on the other end when they are coaching now. it gives them the idea of what we go through working with them but on a different level.”

To stay safe, Washburn split up the campers in small groups and required them to bring their own water.

Camps will continue next week for older age groups. To see those times or sign up click here.