EDMOND, Okla. (KSNT)- Washburn baseball got a huge win in the MIAA tournament on Thursday.

The Ichabods beat the third-ranked team in the country, Central Missouri, in a high scoring dual to advance to Friday’s action of the MIAA tournament.

The Mules were 39-6 on the season before Washburn handed them the loss.

The Ichabods set themselves up nicely heading into Friday’s MIAA tournament action. The ‘Bods go into Friday as just one of two unbeaten teams in the double elimination tournament. They’ll need two more wins to win the tournament.

Washburn will play the winner of Pittsburg State vs. Northeastern State on Friday at 11 a.m. They’ll play again on Friday in the consolation bracket if they lose that game, or on Saturday for the championship if they win.