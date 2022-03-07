TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball is headed to the NCAA tournament.

Head coach Brett Ballard joined KSNT live on Monday night to discuss the emotions of finding out his team received an at-large tournament bid.

“I wasn’t sure if we were going to get in. There was a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety,” Ballard said. “When we got the news… everybody was ecstatic.”

Ballard is thrilled that the season isn’t over for him and his team.

“I wanted to coach this team another week. I felt like we deserved to get in,” Ballard said.

Now that they’re in, the ‘Bods are hoping to make a national title run.

“We’ve been on a pretty good roll. The guys have been engaged, they’ve been energetic in practice. We’ve played with the confidence and the toughness that you want out of your team,” Ballard said. “I feel confident about the group we have.”

Any game now could be Coach Ballard’s last one with Tyler Geiman. He’s grateful for the time spent with his starting point guard.

“He’s been an every day guy. He’s a competitive kid. He’s our leader,” Ballard said.

The Ichabods play Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, March 11 in South Dakota.