Washburn basketball completes season sweep of Newman

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both Washburn men’s and women’s basketball beat the Newman jets for the second time this season.

The men’s team won 91-60. The women won 47-30.

Men’s recap:

Washburn (12-7, 9-4) came out playing fast. Tyler Geiman hit a jumper with about three minutes into the game to give Washburn a 7-5 lead. They never let go of the lead after that.

The ‘Bods led 46-29 at the half. They started the second with a 9-2 run, then added a 9-3 run right after.

Geiman led Washburn scorers with 20 points. Connor Deffebaugh added 15, and Jeremy Harrell had 12. Harrell also had 11 rebounds.

Women’s recap:

The Ichabods (8-9, 6-5) held Newman to a program-low 30 points, while extending their home win streak to five.

Washburn scored the opening basket, but the Jets responded with five unanswered points to take the lead. Then, the Ichabods put together a 5-0 run of their own to take the lead, 7-5.

The ‘Bods led by just one, 15-14, at the half.

Scoring in the second half started out back-and-forth. The teams traded one-point leads until a layup by Shae Sanchez with 4:23 on the clock sparked an 11-0 run. The Ichabods led 28-18 at the end of the third quarter.

Washburn outscored Newman 15-5 in the final 4:09 to hold off the Jets.

Sanchez made 4-of-6 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points. Macy Doebele added 10 and continued her success at the free throw line, making all six attempts. Washburn grabbed 17 more rebounds than Newman and finished with 47.