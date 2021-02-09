Washburn basketball defeats Lincoln 87-72

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball remains undefeated in Lee Arena with an 87-72 win over Lincoln on Tuesday.

The Ichabods wasted no time grabbing a healthy lead in this one, as they jumped out to a 14-3 lead to start the game. Lincoln kept things interesting by cutting the Washburn lead to only nine at halftime.

In the second half, a 14-3 run by Lincoln made it a one-point game, but the ‘Bods responded with a 10-0 run of their own and never did surrender the lead.

Junior guard Jalen Lewis lead all scorers in the game with 20 points. Three other Washburn played finished in double digits. Tyler Nelson had 15 points, Levi Braun scored 14 and Tyler Geiman posted 13.

The Ichabods win moves them to 13-3 on the season. will be back on the court on Saturday at University of Central Missouri.