Washburn basketball falls to Oklahoma Baptist

TOPEKA – (KSNT) Washburn men’s basketball suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday, falling at home to Oklahoma Baptist.

The Ichabods lost 69-63 in a game that went down to the wire in Lee Arena. They were without a number of their top players in the game, including starting point guard Tyler Geiman. They were also missing key players Jonny Clausing and Tyler Nelson.

Jalen Lewis stepped up in the game and finished with 30 points, playing nearly the entire game. Michael Keegan was the only other Ichabod in double figures.

Washburn is now 2-3 on the year and will play Benedictine College next on Saturday, Nov. 27. Their matchup with Benedictine will be their last non-conference game of the year, before starting off MIAA play against Fort Hays State on Wednesday, Dec. 1