TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coming off Washburn men’s and women’s basketball’s first double-header sweep of the season Thursday, the Ichabods hosted Northeastern State on Saturday in the finale of a four-game homestand.

For the second-straight gameday, Washburn swept an MIAA foe. The Ichabod men finished with a 66-56 win, and the women won 61-49.

Men’s Recap:

After a frustrating 2-6 start to conference play, Washburn men’s basketball came into Saturday with four-straight wins.

The Ichabods carried the winning momentum into Saturday’s contest from the jump. Five minutes into the game, the Riverhawks only scored one point. Northeastern wouldn’t make its first field goal until 14 minutes left in the first half, as Washburn led 7-3.

The two teams traded shots from there, until the Ichabods started pulling away late in the half. Washburn led by as many as 13 points, and it took a 33-22 lead into the locker room.

The second half started with back-and-forth shooting, but the Riverhawks soon went on a 17-4 run to make the game 48-46 Washburn with eight minutes to play.

The Ichabods responded with an 11-2 run of its own, expanding the lead back out to 11 points. Washburn would hold on to the lead the rest of the way, finishing with a 66-56 win.

Tyler Nelson led the Ichabods in scoring with 16 points. Andrew Orr added 11 points and 8 rebounds. All nine players who entered the game for Washburn hit at least one shot.

The win marks five-straight for Washburn, making the team’s overall record 10-9, 7-6 in conference play. It’s the first time the Ichabods’ record has been above .500 this season since the team was 2-1, and the first time this season with a winning record in conference play.

Women’s Recap:

The Washburn women entered Saturday’s contest off a win that broke a four-game losing streak. That momentum carried over, as well.

The Ichabods fell behind 2-0 early, but never trailed after that. Through one quarter of play, Washburn led 15-9.

A 5-0 run out of the break gave the Ichabods a 20-9 lead midway through the second quarter. The Riverhawks clawed through the deficit, but Washburn held a 24-19 lead into the locker room.

The start of the second half was a fierce battle. Northeastern tied the game at 30 with six minutes remaining in the third. The Ichabods responded a 14-3 run, taking an 11-point lead. Washburn held on to a 44-36 advantage into the final period.

Washburn left no doubt in the fourth quarter. A Gabi Artis layup on the Ichabods’ first possession of the quarter gave the team a ten-point lead. The Riverhawks never broke within single-digits.

The Ichabods led by as much as 15 in the fourth quarter, finishing with a 61-49 victory.

Aubree Dewey led the team with 12 points, while Macy Doebele recorded an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. Yiibari Nwidadah finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

The win marks two in a row for the Ichabods after losing four-straight. Washburn now sits with a 9-10 record, 5-8 in conference play.

Both the men’s and women’s team kick off a three-game road stand on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Missouri Western State.