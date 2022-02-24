TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball seniors were honored in between games against Missouri Southern.

The men’s team beat the Lions, 81-69. The women’s team lost, 55-50.

Men’s recap:

The men’s game started with back-and-forth scoring. There were four ties and six lead changes in the first 10:49 of the game. At that point, Washburn (18-9, 15-6) went on a 7-2 run to build its lead. The ‘Bods never let go of the lead after.

Four Ichabods finished in double-digit scoring. Senior Tyler Geiman led the way with 23 points and eight assists. Senior Jalen Lewis finished with 18 points. Connor Deffebaugh added 15, and senior Jonny Clausing had 11.

Women’s recap:

The women’s game went down to the wire. Washburn (13-14, 11-10) closed Missouri Southern’s lead to just five points multiple times in the last five minutes. With 16 seconds left, Abby Oliver made a layup to bring the Ichabods within three. Then, Shae Sanchez fouled Missouri Southern’s Hailey Grant, who made both free throws.

Down by five in the last nine seconds, senior Hunter Bentley tried for a 3-pointer as time expired, but her shot missed.

Bentley and Oliver were the only two Ichabods to finish with a double-digit point total, with 12 each. Senior Nuria Barrientos ended with seven rebounds.