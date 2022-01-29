TOPEKA (KSNT) – Both Washburn men’s and women’s basketball teams beat Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

The men’s team beat the No. 9 team in the nation, 96-86. The women’s team won 98-93 in overtime.

Men’s recap:

The Ichabods (13-7, 10-4) took a two-point lead three minutes into the game and never let it go. Washburn led by as much as 16.

Both teams had 75 possessions, but Washburn out-rebounded the Bronchos and scored more from three.

Jalen Lewis finished with 23 points and two steals. Michael Keegan added 14 points, while Jeremy Harrell finished with 11 and seven rebounds. Tyler Geiman also scored in double-digits with 10 points, plus had eight assists.

Women’s recap:

Macy Doebele made a layup with .02 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Washburn (9-9, 7-5) rode a steady lead through the first half, but Central Oklahoma ended the half on a buzzer-beating layup to cut Washburn’s lead to 39-37.

It was back-and-forth scoring in the second half. The fourth quarter saw ten lead changes and four ties. Doebele drew a foul and made both of her free throws to put Washburn back on top, 82-81. After an Ichabod turnover, the Bronchos made a three-pointer to take back the lead with 19 seconds remaining. Then, Doebele made it to the free throw line, again, and hit both shots to tie the game at 84 with 12 seconds left. Central Oklahoma let the clock get down to three seconds before making a jumper to reclaim the lead. Washburn called a timeout to advance the ball to half court and with .02 seconds on the clock, and Doebele drove towards the basket and made the game-tying layup for overtime.

The ‘Bods closed the game going 3-of-4 at the free throw line to capture the win.

Six Ichabods scored double-digits led by Hunter Bentley’s 20. She also had a team-high eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Doebele added 18 points and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Shae Sanchez finished with 14 points. Mackenzie Gamble and Abby Oliver each added 11 points, while Nuria Barrientos had 10.



