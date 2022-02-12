TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn basketball closed out tight wins in both the men’s and women’s games against Central Missouri on Saturday.

The Ichabod women started the day with a heart-thumper – a 72-71 victory that came down to defense in the final four minutes. Down 68-65 with 3:49 left to play, Washburn only allowed three more points over the remaining few minutes.

Washburn’s Hunter Bentley led the team in scoring with 19, with Abby Oliver and Nuria Barrientos not far behind with 17 and 12, respectively.

The win brings the Ichabod’s win total to 12, with a 10-7 conference record.

On the men’s side, the game was a bit easier on the fans with a 85-74 win, but it took a while to get separation.

The Ichabods led by one with 7:48 to play, but free throws from Tyler Geiman sparked a 10-0 scoring run that gave Washburn an 11-point lead to all-but put the game away. Washburn would keep Central Missouri at arms’ length over the final five minutes to get the 11-point win.

Geiman led the way in scoring with 22 to go with ten assists, while Jeremy Harrell contributed 18 points and Jalen Lewis provided 11 points. The Ichabods finished 25-30 from the free throw line.

The two teams are slotted to travel to Missouri Western State on Thursday, Feb. 17, with the women’s game starting at 5:30 p.m.