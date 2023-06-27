TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball is looking to get back toward the top in the 2023-24 season.

The Ichabods will have help from a pair of Kansas additions. Jack Bachelor didn’t even have to move towns to join Washburn. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School in the spring. Tyson Ruud made the short move from the KC area, where he played for Basehor Linwood.

“We try to work hard to recruit the best local talent,” Washburn head men’s basketball coach Brett Ballard said. “Kansas City has been good for us, Wichita has been good for us and Topeka has been good for us.”

He says adding local talent is beneficial for a number of reasons.

“I think it helps. They know about Washburn, they know the tradition here and obviously our fans kind of rally around those local guys a little bit more,” Ballard said.

Coach Ballard is building relationships with his players while they team up to help put on Washburn kid’s camps.