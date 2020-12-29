Washburn Basketball ranked #5 in latest poll

Washburn Ichabods

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The undefeated Washburn Ichabods continue to rise in the latest NABC division 2 coaches poll. Washburn moved up five spots to #5 in the country.

The Ichabods are a perfect 6-0 on the season and return to action on January 2nd at Northeastern State.

Record Points  Last
1. Northwest Missouri State       3-0       400      1
2. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)       5-0       384      2
3. West Texas A&M            1-0       366      3
4. Colorado School of Mines      6-0       346      5
5. Washburn (Kan.)       6-0       295      10
6. West Liberty (W.Va.) 0-0       271      4
7. Truman State (Mo.)   5-0       262      12
8. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0       240      6
9. St. Edward’s (Texas) 2-0       239      11
10. Findlay (Ohio)          4-0       236      15
11. Valdosta State (Ga.) 1-0       233      9
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.)   0-0       230      7
13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.)            0-0       224      8
14. Colorado Mesa        6-0       190      17
15. Augusta (Ga.)          2-0       167      16
16. Augustana (S.D.)     0-0       159      13
17. Mercyhurst (Pa.)      3-0       158      21
18. Point Loma (Calif.)   0-0       130      14
19. Queens (N.C.)         2-2       96        20
20. Alabama Huntsville  2-1       90        22
21. Fairmont State (W.Va.)        0-0       75        18
22. Missouri Western     5-1       67        19
23. Hillsdale (Mich.)       3-0       62        NR
24. Tusculum (Tenn.)    3-0       53        NR
25. DBU (Texas)           2-0       42        NR

Records through Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Last ranking is from poll of Dec. 15, 2020.

First place votes – Northwest Missouri State (16).

Others receiving votes: Charleston (W.Va.) 33, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 20, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Flagler (Fla.) 16, UNC Pembroke 15, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 10, Lindenwood (Mo.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Missouri-St. Louis 8, Southern Indiana 7, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 4, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Minnesota State 1, Union (Tenn.) 1.

Dropped out:  Charleston (23), Sioux Falls (24), Missouri-St. Louis (25).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories