Washburn Basketball ranked #5 in latest poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The undefeated Washburn Ichabods continue to rise in the latest NABC division 2 coaches poll. Washburn moved up five spots to #5 in the country.

The Ichabods are a perfect 6-0 on the season and return to action on January 2nd at Northeastern State.

Record Points Last

1. Northwest Missouri State 3-0 400 1

2. Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 5-0 384 2

3. West Texas A&M 1-0 366 3

4. Colorado School of Mines 6-0 346 5

5. Washburn (Kan.) 6-0 295 10

6. West Liberty (W.Va.) 0-0 271 4

7. Truman State (Mo.) 5-0 262 12

8. Northern State (S.D.) 0-0 240 6

9. St. Edward’s (Texas) 2-0 239 11

10. Findlay (Ohio) 4-0 236 15

11. Valdosta State (Ga.) 1-0 233 9

12. St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 0-0 230 7

13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 0-0 224 8

14. Colorado Mesa 6-0 190 17

15. Augusta (Ga.) 2-0 167 16

16. Augustana (S.D.) 0-0 159 13

17. Mercyhurst (Pa.) 3-0 158 21

18. Point Loma (Calif.) 0-0 130 14

19. Queens (N.C.) 2-2 96 20

20. Alabama Huntsville 2-1 90 22

21. Fairmont State (W.Va.) 0-0 75 18

22. Missouri Western 5-1 67 19

23. Hillsdale (Mich.) 3-0 62 NR

24. Tusculum (Tenn.) 3-0 53 NR

25. DBU (Texas) 2-0 42 NR

Records through Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Last ranking is from poll of Dec. 15, 2020.

First place votes – Northwest Missouri State (16).

Others receiving votes: Charleston (W.Va.) 33, Sioux Falls (S.D.) 27, Lubbock Christian (Texas) 20, Seattle Pacific (Wash.) 18, Flagler (Fla.) 16, UNC Pembroke 15, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 10, Lindenwood (Mo.) 9, Daemen (N.Y.) 8, Missouri-St. Louis 8, Southern Indiana 7, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 4, UT-Permian Basin (Texas) 2, Wingate (N.C.) 2, Minnesota State 1, Union (Tenn.) 1.

Dropped out: Charleston (23), Sioux Falls (24), Missouri-St. Louis (25).