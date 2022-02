TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball pushed back it’s road trip to Lincoln University of Missouri.

The games will be played on Thursday, Feb. 10, instead of Wednesday, Feb. 9. Both programs have games on Monday, Feb. 7, and mutually decided to push the game back a day.

The men have won three games in a row and will try for their fourth Saturday against Northeastern State. The women have won four of their last five, and will also try to build on that Saturday.