SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSNT)- Washburn men’s basketball suffered a season ending loss to Northwest Missouri State in the second round of the DII NCAA tournament on Sunday.

The Ichabods and Bearcats met for the fourth time of the 2021-22 season, and the eighth time in the last two years, on Sunday in South Dakota. Northwest Missouri’s win gives them five victories in those eight meetings, including two in the NCAA tournament.

The Bearcats have won the national championship the last two times a tournament was played.

Washburn fell 70-55 in what will be Tyler Geiman’s final game as an Ichabod.

After Trevor Hudgins went off in the MIAA championship game for 35 points against Washburn, the Ichabods held the Manhattan native to only seven just one week later. However, it was three other Bearcats scoring 13 points or more that hurt Washburn.

NWMSU was led by Diego Bernard with 18 points, while Wes Dreamer followed shortly behind him with 16. Bernard shot 3-for-13 from the field, but drilled all 12 of his shots from the free-throw line.

Freshman Michael Keegan led the Ichabods on the score sheet with 16. Jalen Lewis scored 14 and Jonny Clausing scored 10 to round out the ‘Bods in double figures. All-MIAA First-Team selection Tyler Geiman scored only two points in 40 minutes of play, shooting 1-for-12 from the field.

Hudgins impact was felt with seven assists.