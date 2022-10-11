KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The MIAA conference held its annual basketball media day at The College Basketball Experience in Kansas City on Tuesday. Washburn men’s and women’s basketball each sent its head coach and two student-athletes

The Ichabod men arrived with sixth-year head coach Brett Ballard, along with junior guard Connor Deffebaugh and sophomore guard Michael Keegan. Deffebaugh and Keegan are the two highest returning scorers from last season, and Keegan is the reigning conference Freshman of the Year.

“I think that [Coach] Ballard trust me and trust a lot of guys on our team to do what’s expected,” Keegan said.

The biggest challenge on Ballard’s plate is how the team will replace the scoring and leadership of two graduates: Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis. The backcourt tandem combined for 29.1 points per game and led the team in minutes played per game last year.

“Those two guys were incredible players and people so that’s really challenging,” Ballard said. “But that’s the reality of college basketball. Any good program is going to graduate good players.”

WU will rely on key returners – like Deffebaugh and Keegan – to keep the program up to standard. Last season, the Ichabods finished with a 22-11 record, an appearance in the MIAA title game and a trip to the DII NCAA tournament.

“Even though we lost guys our standards doesn’t change,” Deffebaugh said. “We got to come in everyday, we got to work hard. We want to win championships. Our goal every year is to hang banners and win championships.”

Washburn men’s basketball tips off its season at K-State on Tuesday, Nov. 1

The Washburn women experienced its first media day without coach Ron McHenry, the Ichabods all-time wins leader, in 22 seasons. Lora Westling is the new Washburn head women’s basketball coach.

“We’re really excited to get going,” Westling said. “We have a good group of core returners who are kind of leading the way with the news systems, new philosophies, things like that. [They’re] really doing a great job with helping us establish culture.”

Westling was a member of McHenry’s 2005 National Championship team. She makes the move to Topeka after a six-year stint as head coach at Western Colorado.

Westling brought along senior guard Macy Doebele and junior forward Lauren Cassaday to media day. The two combined for 11.9 points last season.

These two players say that while there are hints of McHenry’s coaching in Westling, the new system is something they’re still learning.

“She’s a new, fiery coach,” Cassady said. “She has a lot of passion for the game. She really wants to win… It is a new system, we have been getting used to it.”

“She’s been very patient with us,” Doebele said. “We’re learning a different way to play, different habits to have on the court.”

Westling says that the team is taking to a new system and coaching staff really well. Both Doebele and Cassaday have high expectations for this Washburn team after a 14-16 record last year.

Besides the experienced players like Doebele and Cassaday the ‘Bods also welcome in five freshmen on the women’s team. Washburn women’s basketball begins its season at the University of Nebraska on Oct. 30.