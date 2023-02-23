TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball hosted Missouri Southern State on Tuesday for Senior Night, marking the final home game for the Ichabods this season.

Washburn men’s hot shooting led to an 84-64 win. The Washburn women couldn’t get past the Lions, falling 71-56.

Men’s Recap:

Washburn men (14-13, 11-10) started Thursday’s contest in a tight battle, tied with the Lions at 10-10 five minutes into the contest.

Then, the Ichabods caught fire, going on a 31-6 run to take a 25-point lead with five minutes to play in the first half. The Lions got a few points back, but Washburn still took a 46-27 lead into the break.

The Ichabods outplayed the Lions to start the second, expanding their lead to 67-42 with ten minutes to play. Missouri Southern went on a 6-0 run, but Washburn followed with an 8-2 run of its own to keep the Lions out of reach.

A Tyler Nelson 3-pointer with four minutes to play gave Washburn its biggest lead of the night at 82-53. The Lions ended on a 9-0 run to finish the game down 20, giving the Ichabods an 84-64 win.

Jaden Monday led the Ichabods with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Andrew Orr added 16 points, Michael Keegan 14 and Tyler Nelson 12.

Women’s Recap:

The Washburn women (11-16, 7-14) played Missouri Southern (23-6, 15-6) close in the first quarter, matching shots with the Lions in a high-scoring period. Through ten minutes of play, the Ichabods trailed 24-20.

Washburn started the second quarter with a Gabi Artis 3-pointer to cut the Ichabod deficit to one. The rest of the second quarter didn’t go in Washburn’s favor.

An 11-2 run from the Lions quickly expanded their lead to 35-25. A buzzer-beater from Missouri Southern gave the Lions a 41-29 advantage at the break.

A five-point swing from the Ichabods pulled the score within seven to start the third quarter, but the Lions quickly got back into the groove of things. Through three quarters, Washburn trailed 59-46.

A 9-2 run to start the fourth gave the Ichabods hope with five minutes to play, down just six points. Lions free throws down the stretch kept the game out of reach, as Washburn fell 71-56.

Artis led the Ichabods in scoring with 14 points. Aubree Dewey added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Ichabods travel to Emporia State on Saturday in both teams’ regular season finale.