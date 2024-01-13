JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn basketball split a Saturday double-header at Lincoln.

The Ichabod men won a close game, 70-69. However, the women fell, 77-64.

Men’s Recap:

A strong Blue Tiger start gave Lincoln an early 33-22 lead in the first half, but the Ichabods cooled the hot shooting to pull within 37-33 at halftime.

Lincoln pulled away to a 61-50 lead with seven minutes to play. Again, Washburn battled back. An 11-2 run got the Ichabods down two points with four minutes remaining.

Tied at 69 with four seconds to play, Washburn center Andrew Orr was fouled and hit the second of his free throw attempts to give the Ichabods the 70-69 victory. Four players scored in double digits for Washburn: Orr (18), Jarmell Johnson (13), Sam Ungashick (13) and Michael Keegan (11).

Women’s Recap:

Washburn was first on the score board, but never led after. The Ichabods kept it close, trailing 26-25 late in the second quarter, but an 8-0 Blue Tiger run kept Washburn down at the break.

Turnovers played a key role. Lincoln put the game out of reach. Senior guard Aubree Dewey gave it her all with 21 points in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too much, as Washburn fell 77-64.

Dewey finished with a career-high 28 points, but Washburn committed 21 turnovers.

Both teams host Missouri Southern in Lee Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Washburn men’s record is 10-5, 6-3, while the women are 10-5, 5-4.