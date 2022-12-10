CLAREMORE, OK (KSNT) – Washburn basketball traveled to a Rogers State in Oklahoma Saturday for a double-header MIAA matchup with the Hillcats.

The Ichabod women were able to start the day with a 55-45 win. The Ichabod men couldn’t hold on to a big halftime lead, falling 88-81.

Washburn men came into the game with a 3-5 record, 0-2 in conference play.

The Ichabods and Hillcats started the game back-and-forth, but Washburn slowly got out to a nine-point lead six minutes into the game.

That lead hovered for the next 12 minutes, but with four minutes left, the Ichabods started to heat up. Washburn ended the half on a 12-4 run, taking a 54-37 lead into the half.

The Hillcats came out of halftime blazing on a 9-2 run to cut the Ichabod lead to just ten. Washburn recovered to a 16-point lead, but Rogers State quickly got it back to just eight points.

With three minutes to go, the Hillcats tied the game at 81-81 and didn’t look back. Rogers State ended the game on a 9-0 run, winning 88-81.

Andrew Orr paced scoring with 23 points for the Ichabods. Joining Orr in double-digit scoring was Tyler Nelson with 15, Jaden Monday with 13 and Connor Deffebaugh with 10.

The loss moves the Ichabods record to 3-6, 0-3 in conference play.

The Washburn women improve to the matchup at 4-4, with an 1-2 start to conference play.

The Ichabods started slow against the Hillcats, falling behind 8-15 after the first quarter. Washburn’s defense led the way in the second quarter, limiting Rogers State to just seven. At half, the Ichabods only trailed by one point, 22-21.

Washburn’s first lead since 8-6 came less than a minute in to the second half. The two schools battled throughout the third, with the Ichabods taking a 33-30 lead into the fourth.

The Hillcats took a 38-37 lead with less than seven minutes to play. Washburn went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to take an eight-point lead with four minutes to play.

Washburn held on to that lead, winning 55-45 against the Hillcats. The Ichabods move to 4-4 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Macy Doebele and Emma Chapman led the Ichabods in scoring with 13 each.

Both Ichabods team return home next Saturday for a matchup with Missouri Western State in Topeka.