TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the middle of a home stretch for Washburn men’s and women’s basketball, the Ichabods hosted to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.

The Washburn men were able to pull through with a 65-62 victory, while the Washburn women narrowly fell 55-51.

Men’s recap:

After starting MIAA play 2-6, the Ichabod men came into Saturday’s contest as winners of two in a row. Early on, it looked as though Washburn was headed back to the loss column after falling behind 9-2.

That thought quickly changed. The Ichabods took a 12-11 lead minutes later. The two schools went back-and-forth the remainder of the half, as the game was tied at 29-29 heading into halftime.

The second half was just as close, with the two teams tied at 48-48 with ten minutes to play. Washburn never gave up its lead, but could never get out far in front. Its biggest lead was only four points.

With ten seconds to go, the Lopers hit a 3-pointer to cut the Ichabod lead to one. Levi Braun hit two free throws to extend the lead back to three, as a missed three-pointer at the buzzer gave Washburn the 65-62 win.

Tyler Nelson led the Ichabods in scoring with 25. Andrew Orr added 12 points and Michael Keegan 10 points. Brady Christiansen provided six points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The win marks three in a row for the Ichabods, moving the team’s record to 8-9, 5-6 in conference play.

Women’s recap:

The Washburn women came into Saturday’s game with three-straight losses, trying to break the streak against No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney.

Washburn looked good in the first quarter, jumping out to a 12-3 lead and holding onto that nine-point advantage through the first quarter.

The second quarter was full of mixed emotions. The Ichabods jumped out to a 12-point lead, but the Lopers turned it into a one-point game. Washburn ended the half on a run, leading 32-24 at the break.

The Lopers took their first lead since the score was 3-2 with a minute to go in the third quarter at 39-38. The two teams were locked at 41-41 heading into the final period.

The Ichabods got within one point with a minute to play, but Loper free throws ended Washburn’s hopes. Kearney snuck by with a 55-51 win.

Emma Chapman led the Ichabods in scoring with 13 points, Aubree Dewey adding 10.

The loss is Washburn’s fourth-straight, moving its overall record to 7-10, 3-8 in conference play.

Both the Washburn men and women host Rogers State on Thursday in an MIAA matchup.